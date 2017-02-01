Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's...

Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Transit' musical

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York. less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#1 7 hrs ago
And way over half of this Nation cheers right along with them, especially since Trump took Office.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
It is absolutely incredible that so many people would actually give support in any way to proven domestic and especially international criminals of the highest order. This couple is guilty of Crimes Against Humanity and deserve to be before International Tribunals for those crimes. From their cynical enjoyments of burning women and children to death at Waco to their use of NATO as an offensive force supporting actual terrorist actions and havens to their abandonment of US citizens to torture and death to collecting scores of millions of dollars from nations and organizations killing women for being raped to the complete compromise of U.S. Federal agencies to graft scenarios enriching only themselves, their paths of criminality should make audiences cringe and spit, not applaud.
