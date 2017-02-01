There are on the Darien News-Review story from 19 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Transit' musical. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York. less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.