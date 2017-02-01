Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Transit' musical
There are 2 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 19 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Transit' musical. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York. less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
And way over half of this Nation cheers right along with them, especially since Trump took Office.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
It is absolutely incredible that so many people would actually give support in any way to proven domestic and especially international criminals of the highest order. This couple is guilty of Crimes Against Humanity and deserve to be before International Tribunals for those crimes. From their cynical enjoyments of burning women and children to death at Waco to their use of NATO as an offensive force supporting actual terrorist actions and havens to their abandonment of US citizens to torture and death to collecting scores of millions of dollars from nations and organizations killing women for being raped to the complete compromise of U.S. Federal agencies to graft scenarios enriching only themselves, their paths of criminality should make audiences cringe and spit, not applaud.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|2 hr
|lol
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|cat lover
|723
|Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ...
|9 hr
|2brosewilder
|32
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|2brosewilder
|480
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Truth
|61,968
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|16 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|53
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Gofuckurself
|106
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC