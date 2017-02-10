Happy Hour Panels Set for MX'D Messages Festival at New York Live Arts

New York Live Arts' 2017 Live Ideas festival Mx'd Messages presents HAPPY HOUR, a series of panel discussions that address the festival's core curatorial message: to imagine a world without binaries across gender, race, politics and theology. The four panels are held from Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 18 at 5:30pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street, NYC.

