Happy Hour Panels Set for MX'D Messag...

Happy Hour Panels Set for MX'D Messages Festival at New York Live Arts

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

New York Live Arts' 2017 Live Ideas festival Mx'd Messages presents HAPPY HOUR, a series of panel discussions that address the festival's core curatorial message: to imagine a world without binaries across gender, race, politics and theology. The four panels are held from Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 18 at 5:30pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street, NYC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 2 hr Common Sense 846
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... 6 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 12 hr Anono 62,012
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 18 hr Russian Ainu 40
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! Thu lol 2
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... Feb 15 huntcoyotes 9
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,809 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC