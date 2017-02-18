From New York, to Paris, to D.C.: Native American fashion gains ground, in spite of stolen designs

As Fashion Week came to a close in New York on Wednesday, there were a few new designers showing just under the wire, and they weren't run of the mill ready-to-wear people, either. Some of their designs, like a pair of stiletto boots with designs beaded over a Christian Louboutin base, were part of the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian's " Native Fashion Now" traveling exhibition , which opened yesterday in New York at the George Gustav Heye Center.

