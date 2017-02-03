Free tuition doesn't mean free colleg...

Free tuition doesn't mean free college, students point out

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

They don't mean to sound ungrateful, but ... New York public college students who would stand to gain from the nation's most ambitious free-tuition proposal are quick to point out a sobering reality from their own meager finances: Free tuition doesn't mean free college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 59 min Stinky 759
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) 2 hr Goober of Glovers... 107
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr Justice 61,979
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 16 hr axxxeme 60
News Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ... 20 hr The Real Donald T... 44
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Sat lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 483
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC