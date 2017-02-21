Florida man accused of Clinton Foundation hack to plead guilty
A Florida man accused of trying to hack the Clinton Foundation in 2015 is expected to plead guilty on Thursday, months after he was sentenced in a related case to 42 years in prison over child pornography discovered on his computers during the probe. Timothy Sedlak, 43, is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court in Manhattan, according to court records.
