Few poor or minority patients in New ...

Few poor or minority patients in New York City's academic hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Black patients are half as likely as white patients to get care at academic medical centers in New York City even after accounting for differences in health insurance, a recent study suggests. Compared to privately insured patients, people with coverage through Medicaid, the government health program for the poor, are three times less likely to receive treatment at these elite New York hospitals, the study also found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 1 hr West 5
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 1 hr lol 52
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 7 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 12
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 13 hr Carl 796
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 19 hr ccccccccc 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 22 hr George 481
News Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ... Wed Rick Santpornum 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC