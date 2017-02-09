Few poor or minority patients in New York City's academic hospitals
Black patients are half as likely as white patients to get care at academic medical centers in New York City even after accounting for differences in health insurance, a recent study suggests. Compared to privately insured patients, people with coverage through Medicaid, the government health program for the poor, are three times less likely to receive treatment at these elite New York hospitals, the study also found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|1 hr
|West
|5
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|1 hr
|lol
|52
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|7 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|12
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|13 hr
|Carl
|796
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|19 hr
|ccccccccc
|13
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|22 hr
|George
|481
|Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC