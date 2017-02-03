Family's Syrian relatives denied entr...

Family's Syrian relatives denied entry expected in New York

47 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Attorneys for a Pennsylvania family whose six Syrian relatives were denied entry to the United States at Philadelphia International Airport more than a week ago says the relatives are expected to arrive Monday in New York. Immigration attorney Jonathan Grode said Sunday evening that the two Syrian families have already been admitted to the country at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance center in Abu Dhabi.

