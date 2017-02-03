Family's Syrian relatives denied entry expected in New York
Attorneys for a Pennsylvania family whose six Syrian relatives were denied entry to the United States at Philadelphia International Airport more than a week ago says the relatives are expected to arrive Monday in New York. Immigration attorney Jonathan Grode said Sunday evening that the two Syrian families have already been admitted to the country at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance center in Abu Dhabi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|37 min
|axxxeme
|60
|Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ...
|4 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|44
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|7 hr
|Virginia Vegetarian
|755
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Justice
|61,977
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Sat
|lol
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 3
|George
|483
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC