Erin Fogel Talks Filming "The Strike" in New York City

Erin Fogel, actress, film producer, yoga instructor, and proud New Yorker, who stars in the new hit comedy film "The Strike" out on all digital platforms, chats balancing yoga and acting with perfect Zen. She is receiving rave reviews for her latest performance as Molly, in "The Strike," with critics hailing her as "an actress with great comedic timing and a joy to watch."

