Ellen DeGeneres teamed up with Walmart to give Brooklyn high school students the ultimate surprise
Nyasha Biggs, 17, wasn't sure what to expect when she and the rest of her high school class were flown to Los Angeles to appear on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I knew she was going to give us something, but I wasn't sure what it would be," Biggs told CNN.
