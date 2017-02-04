'El Chapo' lawyers complain about strict New York jail conditions

'El Chapo' lawyers complain about str...

Lawyers for Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman complained on Friday that he was being subjected to excessive conditions of confinement in a federal jail and that his wife was not being allowed to visit him. The arguments came in federal court in Brooklyn at a hearing for Guzman, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ran the world's largest drug-trafficking organization during a decades-long career.

