Distinguished Young Women of New York scholarship program seeking applications
The Distinguished Young Women of New York Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for its college scholarship program, open to current high school junior women in the state of New York who are graduating by June 2018. The state program will be held at Cohoes High School on Saturday, July 29. Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America's Junior Miss, is the largest and oldest nation-wide scholarship program for high school girls.
