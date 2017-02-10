'Day Without Immigrants': Protest clo...

'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The heart of Philadelphia's Italian Market was uncommonly quiet. Fine restaurants in New York, San Francisco and the nation's capital closed for the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 1 hr Squach 839
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Truth 62,006
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! Thu lol 2
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Wed Ainu 39
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... Wed huntcoyotes 9
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Tue lol 1
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Feb 13 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC