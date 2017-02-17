Daily Dish: 2/17/2017

Daily Dish: 2/17/2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Home

Actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport, NBC-TV reported. Ford, 74, was told to land his single-engine plane on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, but he mistakenly landed it on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby, NBC reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 16 min Gwynn 845
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... 2 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr Anono 62,012
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 14 hr Russian Ainu 40
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! Thu lol 2
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... Feb 15 huntcoyotes 9
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC