Daily Dish: 2/17/2017
Actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport, NBC-TV reported. Ford, 74, was told to land his single-engine plane on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, but he mistakenly landed it on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby, NBC reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|16 min
|Gwynn
|845
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|2 hr
|Pope Ben Out To P...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Anono
|62,012
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|40
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Thu
|lol
|2
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|Feb 15
|huntcoyotes
|9
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC