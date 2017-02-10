Chicago officer won't be charged in d...

Chicago officer won't be charged in double-fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations remains on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that... The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations remains on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 46 min Piehole 802
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr foolish 61,992
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... 3 hr huntcoyotes 5
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 12 hr southern at heart 6
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 15 hr lol 52
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 20 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 12
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Thu ccccccccc 13
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC