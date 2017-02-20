Broken Box Mime's See Reverse Opens Tonight as Part of a.R.T./New York's Inaugural Season
Chosen as part of A.R.T./New York's inaugural season, Broken Box Mime Theater presents SEE REVERSE, a crop of new, short plays devised by its resident ensemble of innovative art-makers, which began previews on Friday, February 17th and opens tonight, February 21st at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres . Recently awarded Two New York Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Performance Art and Choreography/Movement, the production is led by Artistic Director Becky Baumwoll.
