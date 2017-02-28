Bottle of champagne rolls out under s...

Bottle of champagne rolls out under subway seat, brings New Yorkers together

Colleen Hagerty has been living in New York for nearly 10 years, so she's seen her fair share of random sightings on the subway. But on Sunday she witnessed a true New York City moment when a bottle of bubbly rolled out from underneath the subways seats, bringing some strangers together to share a toast.

