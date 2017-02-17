Blind sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman dies i...

Blind sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman dies in US prison facility

Blind sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, the Egyptian-born cleric linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, died Saturday of natural causes in a US prison facility, the Justice Department said. He was 78 years old.

