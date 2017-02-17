Blind sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman dies in US prison facility
Blind sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, the Egyptian-born cleric linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, died Saturday of natural causes in a US prison facility, the Justice Department said. He was 78 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 min
|Anon
|62,022
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|2 hr
|Gwynn
|854
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Cindy Simmons
|108
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|Sat
|Emerald
|3
|Rape (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Yeah
|2
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 16
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC