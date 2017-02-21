Barnes tackles urban experience with 'Person of the Crowd'
The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia is taking art to the streets - and bringing the streets into the museum - as part of a major new exhibition that looks at engaging with public space and the urban experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Surprise
|62,035
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|14 hr
|lewis
|878
|call congress and tell him are her if you disli...
|22 hr
|new party beats ...
|2
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|WasteWater
|21
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Tue
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Obama gives last-day interview to Ryan Seacrest (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Big Johnson
|99
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Tue
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC