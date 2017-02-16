Bankers ask for help saving seniors from financial scammers
Roberta Kotkin, general counsel to the New York Bankers Association, gives testimony during a joint legislative hearing on Elder Abuse Prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Roberta Kotkin, general counsel to the New York Bankers Association, gives testimony during a joint legislative hearing on Elder Abuse Prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Alan Lawitz , director of the Bureau of Adult Services and Office of Children and Family Services gives testimony during a joint legislative hearing on elder abuse prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Alan Lawitz , director of the Bureau of Adult Services and Office of Children and Family Services gives testimony during a joint legislative hearing on elder abuse prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in ... more Tom Zugibe, president of of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|57 min
|Squach
|915
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Anono
|62,042
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|soon same here
|5
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
|High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak...
|Feb 25
|wjabbe
|2
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 23
|USA-1
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC