More than 100 years ago, an American engineer in Cuba in 1898 shook together Cuban rum, lime, sugar and ice, and the daiquiri was born. As craft cocktail craze grows, connoisseurs tap Cuban history for original daiquiri More than 100 years ago, an American engineer in Cuba in 1898 shook together Cuban rum, lime, sugar and ice, and the daiquiri was born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.