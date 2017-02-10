Are immigration raids a result of Tru...

Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Advocacy groups say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are rounding up people in large numbers around the country as part of stepped-up enforcement under President Donald Trump. They say a roundup in Southern California was especially heavy-handed and cite arrests in places such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Texas and North Carolina that have rattled immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 15 min No Meat 4Me 810
News Bangladeshi American woman becomes the face of ... 48 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 6
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 1 hr Russian Ainu 21
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 18 hr ACT of WAR 481
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 22 hr RustyS 21
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... Sat Dah 53
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... Sat Pope Benedictum 7
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC