Anti-Trump protesters stage a Not My Presidenta s Daya rallies
Renewed protests against U.S. President Donald Trump flared on the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, with grassroots activists vowing to take to the streets in dozens of cities in "Not My President's Day" rallies. Protest leaders had said they expected thousands to rally in about 28 cities ranging from Los Angeles and Chicago to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the latest round of demonstrations to voice displeasure with Trump's policies and pronouncements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Truth
|62,032
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|866
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Cindy Simmons
|108
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|Feb 18
|Emerald
|3
|Rape (Jul '16)
|Feb 18
|Yeah
|2
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 16
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC