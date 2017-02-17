Anti-Trump protesters stage a Not My Presidenta s Daya rallies

Renewed protests against U.S. President Donald Trump flared on the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, with grassroots activists vowing to take to the streets in dozens of cities in "Not My President's Day" rallies. Protest leaders had said they expected thousands to rally in about 28 cities ranging from Los Angeles and Chicago to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the latest round of demonstrations to voice displeasure with Trump's policies and pronouncements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.