Anti-Semitic Vandalism Found Inside New York Subway
The post shows a message reading, "Jews belong in the oven" written inside a train next to an image of a swastika. The New Yorker who originally posted the image said one man got up right away after seeing the vandalism and said, "hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie.
