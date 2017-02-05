Anti-Semitic Vandalism Found Inside N...

Anti-Semitic Vandalism Found Inside New York Subway

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV

The post shows a message reading, "Jews belong in the oven" written inside a train next to an image of a swastika. The New Yorker who originally posted the image said one man got up right away after seeing the vandalism and said, "hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Justice 61,979
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 hr Joey 758
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 12 hr axxxeme 60
News Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ... 16 hr The Real Donald T... 44
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Sat lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 483
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC