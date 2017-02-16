Another shot of warm weather this wee...

Another shot of warm weather this week for Central New York

Syracuse- Central New York will experience more above normal temperatures this week before March comes in like a lion on Wednesday and cooler air returns for the end of the week. The first half of the week will see a steady warming trend across Central New York as high pressure situates itself off the Mid-Atlantic Coast and another active storm track sets up across the middle of the county.

