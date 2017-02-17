After 5-year hiatus, North Korean off...

After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials preparing to come to US for talks

Read more: OregonLive.com

Preparations are underway to bring senior North Korean representatives to the United States for talks with former American officials, the first such meeting in more than five years and a sign that Pyongyang sees a potential opening with the Trump administration. Arranging the talks has become a lot more complicated over the past eight days, with North Korea testing a ballistic missile and the assassination of Kim Jong Un's half brother in Malaysia, an act that many suspect was ordered by the leader of North Korea.

