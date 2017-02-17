a Soldier-scholara McMaster is Trumpa s security chief
Filling a key role on President's Day, Donald Trump tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a prominent military strategist known as a creative thinker and intellectual, as his new national security adviser, replacing the ousted Michael Flynn.
