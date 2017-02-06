A dissidenta s guide to defying President Trump
John Brady Kiesling received a message over the weekend from a diplomat friend seeking advice on the struggle shared by hundreds at the State Department: How to defy President Donald Trump. Kiesling, who lives in Greece, knows about standing up to the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|33 min
|Common Sense
|763
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Justice
|61,984
|womens general strike date to be announced
|11 hr
|wearescrewed
|1
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|13 hr
|Mintz3789
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Goober of Glovers...
|107
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|Sun
|axxxeme
|50
|Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ...
|Sun
|The Real Donald T...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC