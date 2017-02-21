$65 flights to Europe offered from Co...

$65 flights to Europe offered from Conn, NY

15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

If you act quickly, you can get one of Norwegian Air's heavily discounted $65 flights to Europe to promote its new regular trans-Atlantic service. The discounted flights that went on sale Thursday are from such airports as Bradley International in Windsor Locks and Newburgh-Stewart in New York.

