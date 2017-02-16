16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Firing Shot At Rochester Cop
Authorities say they've charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder after he fired a gun at a western New York police officer. The Rochester Police Department says the officer was checking out reports of multiple shots fired Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side.
