Uber and Lyft carpools could one day ...

Uber and Lyft carpools could one day replace most New York City taxis

A new MIT study suggests that UberPool and Lyft Line could be the key to cutting down on urban congestion. If New Yorkers switched from private taxis to carpools, traffic would decrease dramatically, according to the researchers.

