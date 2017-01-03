Uber and Lyft carpools could one day replace most New York City taxis
A new MIT study suggests that UberPool and Lyft Line could be the key to cutting down on urban congestion. If New Yorkers switched from private taxis to carpools, traffic would decrease dramatically, according to the researchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|30 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|304
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Pilchard the cat
|459
|New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils free college...
|5 hr
|lol
|2
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Tue
|JohnInToronto
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Guilty
|61,782
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|Dec 31
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC