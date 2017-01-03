The priority for 2017: Protecting democracy
The most important political task of 2017 transcends the normal run of issues and controversies. Our greatest obligation will be to defend democracy itself, along with republican norms for governing, and the openness that free societies require.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|6 min
|spytheweb
|11
|New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils free college...
|1 hr
|Extasy800
|2
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Cuddles7668
|302
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|Squach
|454
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|14 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Guilty
|61,782
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|Dec 31
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC