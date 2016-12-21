New York trains roll on new subway line envisioned in 1920s
New Yorkers' long wait to take a subway under Manhattan's far Upper East Side ended Sunday when three new stations on the Second Avenue line opened to the public. The first train left the station at East 96th Street at noon after a speech by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who pushed to meet a New Year's Day deadline for the long-delayed project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|10 min
|cat lover
|437
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Obvious
|61,768
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|crucifiedguy
|283
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC