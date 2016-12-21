New York lawmakers to return to Alban...

New York lawmakers to return to Albany for 2017 session

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this May 17, 2016, file photo, a cat named Rubio walks in front of the podium during a news conference in Albany, N.Y. New York lawmakers may decide to ban the once common practice of declawing cats in 2017. less FILE- In this May 17, 2016, file photo, a cat named Rubio walks in front of the podium during a news conference in Albany, N.Y. New York lawmakers may decide to ban the once common practice of declawing cats in ... more FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, Josh Mohrer, general manager for Uber NY, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Uber currently operates in New York City but lawmakers in Albany could consider allowing Uber and Lyft to expand in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 min Jill 61,780
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 39 min Squach 449
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 292
News Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in... 21 hr Retribution 5
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... Sat Cordwainer Trout 2
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC