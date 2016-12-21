New York governor rejects overhaul of...

New York governor rejects overhaul of state's ineffective public defense system

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement at 86th Street Subway Station. CREDIT: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx Hours before the start of the new year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed legislation that would have required the state to provide legal assistance to poor defendants in all New York counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr Guest 295
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... 6 hr The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 hr lewis 450
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr Lovejoy Larry 61,781
News Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in... Sun Retribution 5
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... Sat Cordwainer Trout 2
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,510

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC