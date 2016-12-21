New York governor rejects overhaul of state's ineffective public defense system
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement at 86th Street Subway Station. CREDIT: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx Hours before the start of the new year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed legislation that would have required the state to provide legal assistance to poor defendants in all New York counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Guest
|295
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|6 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|7 hr
|lewis
|450
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Lovejoy Larry
|61,781
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|Sun
|Retribution
|5
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC