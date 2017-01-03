New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils free college tuition plan
There are 3 comments on the NOLA.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils free college tuition plan. In it, NOLA.com reports that:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was to announce a plan Tuesday Jan. 3) to offer free tuition at state colleges to hundreds of thousands of middle- and low-income New Yorkers, seizing on a popular liberal talking point on the eve of national Republican ascension. Under the governor's plan, any college student who has been accepted to a state or city university in New York -- including two-year community colleges -- will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually.
“Still an outsider”
Since: Jan 07
652
#1 14 hrs ago
This moron trying to buy votes on taxpayers backs.
#2 9 hrs ago
#3 1 hr ago
Cuomo sucks!
I just love footing the bill to bring all the losers up to speed.
F**k you king andrew, obamawannabe!
