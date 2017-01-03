New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils fr...

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils free college tuition plan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils free college tuition plan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was to announce a plan Tuesday Jan. 3) to offer free tuition at state colleges to hundreds of thousands of middle- and low-income New Yorkers, seizing on a popular liberal talking point on the eve of national Republican ascension. Under the governor's plan, any college student who has been accepted to a state or city university in New York -- including two-year community colleges -- will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually.

frilled2b

“Still an outsider”

Since: Jan 07

652

Dagus Mines, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
This moron trying to buy votes on taxpayers backs.
Extasy800

Matawan, NJ

#2 9 hrs ago
lol

Stony Brook, NY

#3 1 hr ago
Cuomo sucks!
I just love footing the bill to bring all the losers up to speed.
F**k you king andrew, obamawannabe!
Chicago, IL

