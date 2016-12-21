Latest New York rail inspections corr...

Latest New York rail inspections correct 39 defects

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says federal and state inspection teams examined approximately 140 miles of track and 87 switches, and have corrected seven critical defects and 32 non-critical defects. Critical defects are important maintenance issues that must be addressed immediately but they do not necessarily indicate safety lapses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... 3 hr Lollypop8928 3
News Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in... 5 hr Retribution 5
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 6 hr Squach 443
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 hr Heart9634 285
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr service 61,769
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC