Latest New York rail inspections correct 39 defects
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says federal and state inspection teams examined approximately 140 miles of track and 87 switches, and have corrected seven critical defects and 32 non-critical defects. Critical defects are important maintenance issues that must be addressed immediately but they do not necessarily indicate safety lapses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|3 hr
|Lollypop8928
|3
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|Squach
|443
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|Heart9634
|285
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|service
|61,769
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC