Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural features a gay couple
After nearly 100 years of discussion, the city's 2nd Avenue Subway line became a reality on New Year's Day, giving commuters much more than alternate transportation routes. The stations features installments from artist Vik Muniz's project Perfect Strangers , a series of life-size mosaic portraits of everyday New Yorkers.
#1 20 hrs ago
Inclusive mural or no, the New York City subways have always meant token suckers to me....
(Too inside?)
Since: Dec 08
9,461
#2 9 hrs ago
Why does this picture make me think one of them should be holding a pitchfork, like "American Gothic?"
