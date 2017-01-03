Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway sta...

Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural features a gay couple

After nearly 100 years of discussion, the city's 2nd Avenue Subway line became a reality on New Year's Day, giving commuters much more than alternate transportation routes. The stations features installments from artist Vik Muniz's project Perfect Strangers , a series of life-size mosaic portraits of everyday New Yorkers.

The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#1 20 hrs ago
Inclusive mural or no, the New York City subways have always meant token suckers to me....

(Too inside?)
JohnInToronto

Since: Dec 08

9,461

Toronto, ON, Canada

#2 9 hrs ago
Why does this picture make me think one of them should be holding a pitchfork, like "American Gothic?"
Chicago, IL

