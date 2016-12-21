For New Yorkers, a New Year Means New...

For New Yorkers, a New Year Means New Resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

It may already be a couple of days in to 2017 but it's never to late to make a new years resolution. Each year millions promise to make a change in the coming year whether it's weight loss or a new job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Guilty 61,782
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr Squach 451
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr Guest 295
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... 10 hr The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in... Sun Retribution 5
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... Sat Cordwainer Trout 2
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC