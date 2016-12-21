Crowd packs in for the 'ball drop' in New York
Thousands of people crammed into New York City's Times Square in Saturday, in a raucous atmosphere with tight security, for the traditional ball drop. At about 6:00 pm , the giant sphere was hoisted to the top of the 43-meter post at the landmark crossroads with its towering buildings and huge neon lights.
