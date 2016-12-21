Crowd packs in for the 'ball drop' in...

Crowd packs in for the 'ball drop' in New York

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Thousands of people crammed into New York City's Times Square in Saturday, in a raucous atmosphere with tight security, for the traditional ball drop. At about 6:00 pm , the giant sphere was hoisted to the top of the 43-meter post at the landmark crossroads with its towering buildings and huge neon lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 min Jill 61,780
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 39 min Squach 449
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 292
News Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in... 21 hr Retribution 5
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... Sat Cordwainer Trout 2
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC