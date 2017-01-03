Bill Bernstein's Exuberant Images of New York City's Disco Days
In 1977, the Village Voice sent the young freelance photographer Bill Bernstein to Studio 54, though not to shoot the fabulous freaks cutting loose below its trademark "Man in the Moon with a Cocaine Spoon" sign. He was there, instead, to take pictures of an event celebrating President Jimmy Carter's mother, Lillian, a dyed-in-the-wool liberal who was being honored at the venue by for her humanitarian work.
