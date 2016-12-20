What drops on New Year's Eve? Not just Times Square ball New York...

What drops on New Year's Eve? Not jus...

14 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

That glittering ball in Times Square may be the best-known object dropping on New Year's Eve, but it's by no means the weirdest. There's stiff competition in that category: Everything from a fish to a shoe to a giant candy Peep will descend on Saturday to welcome in 2017.

