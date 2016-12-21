Welcome 2017! Australia kicks off glo...

Welcome 2017! Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

Read more: DNA India

Australia rang in the new year on Saturday with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-coloured showers into the night sky and defying the global terror attacks that cast a pall over 2016. Around 1.5 million people packed Australia's biggest city to watch as the midnight fireworks erupted from Sydney Harbour Bridge, with the extravaganza beamed to television sets and phones across the world.

