Welcome 2017! Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat
Australia rang in the new year on Saturday with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-coloured showers into the night sky and defying the global terror attacks that cast a pall over 2016. Around 1.5 million people packed Australia's biggest city to watch as the midnight fireworks erupted from Sydney Harbour Bridge, with the extravaganza beamed to television sets and phones across the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|41 min
|USA Today
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|Sorry Hill
|276
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|7 hr
|USA R0CKS
|426
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Answer
|61,765
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC