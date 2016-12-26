Wegmans accused of Fair Credit violations Lawsuit alleges company failed to properly notify job applicants and employees about consumer background reports Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2iwLMED After much talk, rumor and litigation, Wegmans is anticipating the opening of its first Morris County store, in Whippany, in the first half of 2017. IPHONE VIDEO BY WILLIAM WESTHOVEN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.