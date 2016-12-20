Uber's expansion into upstate NY hinges on fingerprinting
Uber's push to expand into upstate New York cities such as Buffalo, Rochester and Albany is reigniting a debate over whether the drivers for the app-based ride-hailing service should be fingerprinted. Drivers are already fingerprinted in New York City, and though local rules vary, many taxi drivers around the state are also required to be fingerprinted.
