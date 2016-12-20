Tupac, Yes, ELO, Journey among Rock Hall 2017 inductees
In what represents a rather varied group of inductees, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has chosen folk singer Joan Baez, British progressive rock band Yes, New York-born rapper Tupac Shakur, Seattle grunge band Pearl Jam, English pop-rock group Electric Light Orchestra and slick rock group Journey to join the institution for 2017. In addition, Chic founding member, producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers will be inducted as an honoree for the hall's award for musical excellence.
