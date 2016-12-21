Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama
A wealthy businessman who co-chaired president-Elect Donald Trump's state campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that he told an alternative newspaper he hoped President Barack Obama would die from mad cow disease and that the first lady would "return to being a male." Carl Paladino, a millionaire real estate developer who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2010 as a Republican, made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice , a Buffalo publication that asked local artists, performers and business owners for their New Year's wish list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 min
|Cuddles591
|181
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|1 hr
|Sparkz248
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|61,738
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|Fri
|Cat Lover
|374
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|Mark-Viverito to Cuomo: Shield undocumented imm...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC