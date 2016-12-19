Trump blames terrorists for killings in Turkey, Germany
There are 1 comment on the Medincine Hat News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Trump blames terrorists for killings in Turkey, Germany.
On the day that his election victory became official, Donald Trump on Monday experienced what life will be like as president as he condemned separate deadly incidents against a Russian diplomat and shoppers at a German Christmas market, blaming Islamic terrorism in both instances. Authorities in Turkey and Germany were still investigating when Trump issued back-to-back statements condemning the incidents, although the White House earlier had said that what happened in central Berlin when a trucked rammed a holiday crowd "appears to be a terrorist attack."
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Relax. Our Commander in Chief says it is just another case of work place violence.
