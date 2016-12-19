There are on the Medincine Hat News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Trump blames terrorists for killings in Turkey, Germany. In it, Medincine Hat News reports that:

On the day that his election victory became official, Donald Trump on Monday experienced what life will be like as president as he condemned separate deadly incidents against a Russian diplomat and shoppers at a German Christmas market, blaming Islamic terrorism in both instances. Authorities in Turkey and Germany were still investigating when Trump issued back-to-back statements condemning the incidents, although the White House earlier had said that what happened in central Berlin when a trucked rammed a holiday crowd "appears to be a terrorist attack."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.