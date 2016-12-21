Tips for first-timers in New York City
As a native New Yorker, a licensed city tour guide and a volunteer Big Apple Greeter, I've answered lots of questions from tourists over the years. Among them: "Is it safe to drink the water?" "What does 'curb your dog' mean?" And my favourite: "Where are all the supermodels?" The Big Apple Greeter organization matches out-of-towners with locals for free neighbourhood visits and other outings, and as a greeter, I've also shepherded tourists from around the world on their first subway rides, visits to Harlem and Brooklyn, and tastes of local delicacies .
