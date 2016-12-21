Throngs to pack Times Square for New ...

Throngs to pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash

Maybe a million revelers are expected to navigate through high security in the blocks around Times Square to cheer on the new year with entertainers including Mariah Carey and watch the descent of the glittering crystal ball. People from around the world, and at least some New Yorkers, will start gathering in tightly policed viewing pens in mid-afternoon.

