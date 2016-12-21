The Best New Yorker Videos of 2016
The legendary film editor Walter Murch made a case for the moving image as a sign of the times. "I think every age has a medium that talks to it more eloquently than the others," he said in 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|24 min
|anon
|61,745
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|35 min
|Cat Lover
|378
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|195
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|14 hr
|nice
|1
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Sun
|2 many
|1
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC